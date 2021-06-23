'Get vaccinated or move to India or US': Philippines President warns anti-vaxxers

The Philippines President Rodrigo Duterte, while addressing his country people via television, threatened that he will put those behind the bars who show unwillingness towards Covid vaccination. He went ahead and asked the anti-vaxxers that they can move to "India or somewhere else like America" if they continue with their behaviour. As one of the worst-hit countries in South East Asia, the Philippines has earlier received heavy criticism for its governments' handling of the virus, which has led to the death of 23,000 people in the nation.

"Don't get me wrong. There is a crisis being faced in this country. There is a national emergency. If you don't want to get vaccinated, I will have you arrested. And I will inject the vaccine in your butt. You are pests. We are already suffering and you're adding to the burden," Rodrigo said in his pre-recorded address.

Further explaining how these unvaccinated people will threaten the safety of other people by being the virus carriers in the country, the leader gave another warning where he stated that he will inject the people who are not getting vaccinated with ivermectin, which is an anti-parasite used on animals.

"So all you Filipinos listening, watch out. Don't force my hand into it. I have a strong arm for that. Nobody likes it. But if you won't get vaccinated, leave the Philippines. Go to India or somewhere - to America. But as long as you are here and you are a human being that can carry the virus, get yourself vaccinated," Philadelphia Inquirer.net quoted.

The Philippines is one of the heavily populated countries in South Asia with a population of 110 million people. And according to a report by ANI news agency, the current confirmed Covid cases in the country has reached a whopping number of 13,72,232, while the Philippines' Department of Health (DOH) recently reported 4,353 new COVID-19 cases.

