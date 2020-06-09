Goa makes COVID-19 test optional for those entering state

Goa government has changed its standard procedure for people entering the state. The government has announced that the state would not be conducting mandatory COVID-19 tests on people entering the state.

From Wednesday onwards those entering the state will have the option to choose between quarantining themselves for 14 days or taking a swab test for Rs 2,000 and then wait for the results.

Goa Chief Minister Pramod Sawant has said that the decision was "felt needed" after they found out that delay in tests reports was making management difficult.

"Persons entering the state can opt for 14-days home quarantine and their movements will be monitored through the local representatives so that they do not mingle during the period. People can also opt for a paid quarantine if they do not wish to go home or the third

option for those who are coming to the state only for a few days and do not wish to quarantine themselves is to take a swab test by paying Rs 2,000," Sawant said to The Hindustan Times.

This move by the government has not gone down well with the opposition and it has accused the Sawant-led government of going down a dangerous path which will cost many lives.

"The State government has thrown its hands in the air and is going for herd immunity. Herd immunity can either be achieved by injection (vaccination) or infection. This will come at a huge cost to Goa. The vulnerable people will be very badly affected," said Vijai Sardesai, leader of the Goa Forward Party, according to the daily.

Earlier, the Goa government had made testing compulsory for all people entering the state wither by air, water or land. But the recent relaxations on inter-state travel as part of 'Unlock 1.0' have made it very difficult to conduct tests on every person crossing the state border.

Currently, Goa has reported 263 cases of COVID-19. Sixty-seven people have recovered from the disease.

Meanwhile, India has reported 129,917 active cases of coronavirus (as of 8 am, June 9), according to the Health Ministry. Total deaths stood at 7,466 As many as 129,214 patients have been cured or discharged and 1 migrated.

