Goddess Lakshmi on currency notes may end Indian rupee woes: Subramanian Swamy

Bharatiya Janata Party MP Subramanian Swamy has suggested a bizarre remedy to boost the ailing Indian rupee. Swamy said that inscribing the image of Goddess Lakshmi on Indian currency notes could improve the condition of the domestic currency.

The statement was made in response to a reporter's question to who asked Swamy: "If you were to suggest following the Indonesian practice for the rupee which God you will choose?"

Notably, the 20,000 Rupiah currency note in Indonesia has a picture of Lord Ganesha on it.

Swamy said, "Prime Minister Narendra Modi can answer this question. I am in favour (of this). Lord Ganesha removes obstacles. I rather say that a picture of Goddess Lakshmi (on currency notes) may improve the condition of Indian currency. Nobody should feel bad about this."

Swamy was speaking to reporters on Tuesday night after addressing a lecture series titled 'Swami Vivekananda Vyakhyanmala' in Madhya Pradesh's Khandwa district.

