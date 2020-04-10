Good Friday 2020: Check out wishes, images, status and messages

Good Friday is regarded as one of the most important festivals among the Christian community across the globe. This festival is celebrated during the auspicious week as part of the Paschal Triduum on the Friday before Easter Sunday. This day marks the crucifixion of Jesus Christ. In Christianity, Jesus' crucifixion is one of the most important events mentioned in the Holy Bible. Crucifixion of Christ was the end of a bunch of events in the Holy Week such as Jesus' return to Jerusalem on Palm Sunday, Jesus washing his disciples' feet and Jesus' last supper on the Maundy Thursday. It is a popular belief among Christians that in death, Christ took away all sins of the humankind and his crucifixion redeemed them. This year Good Friday is on April 10 whereas Easter is on April 12. The essence of Good Friday is the victory of good over evil. If you are wondering on how to send your greetings to your friends on this day, here are all the wishes, messages, images and status that you can share on this Good Friday:

May the love of Jesus grow stronger in your heart by each passing day. May you always be surrounded by love and care od our Lord. Heartfelt Good Friday greetings to you!

On Good Friday, May we start the day by fasting and praying, so that we can bring Lord's mercy and forgiveness on mankind.

Do not let your hearts be troubled. Trust in God, trust also in me. -Jesus Christ

He bore it all in silence because He held us dear, May He receive our regards, May our Prayers He hears, Wishing you a Happy Good Friday!

May we never forget the true meaning of Easter- 'For when He was on the cross, I was on His mind.'

