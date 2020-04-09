Good Friday 2020 Date: Check out significance, how it's celebrated, messages

Good Friday is the most important festival for the Christian community across the world. This day marks Jesus Christ's demise at the cavalry and his crucifixion. Good Friday is observed during the auspicious week as part of the Paschal Triduum on the Friday before the Easter Sunday.

This date varies from one year to another, according to Gregorian calendar. This year, Good Friday will be observed on April 10 while Easter Sunday falls on April 12. Essence of Good Friday lies in the victory of good over evil.

Christians who are Anglican, Catholic, Eastern Orthodox, Lutheran, Methodist, Oriental Orthodox and Reformed Traditions celebrate Good Friday by observing fast and attending church service. Most countries including India mark this day as a public holiday.

Germany bars celebratory acts like dancing, horse racing, etc and instead focuses on remembering the Lord with a somber mood. In German speaking countries, Good Friday is known as Karfreiatag which means Mourning Friday. Nordic nations call this day as The Long Friday whereas in Greek, Polish and Hungarian regions, it is known as Great Friday.

History and significance

The term Good Friday is not quoted in the Holy Bible but religious texts do tell us how Judas' betrayal led to Christ's arrest. Christians remember the sacrifices of Jesus on this day and the priest and visitors to the Church wear black to mark the day. Many don't light candles on this day and refuse to eat meat.