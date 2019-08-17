Google 'bhikhari', search engine shows images of Pakistan PM Imran Khan

If you search 'beggar' or 'Bhikhari' on Google search engine, images of Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan pop up on the search engine.

A week earlier, an onion seller from Pakistan on Twitter said, "Just 3-4 days are left for Eid and the market looks so dull. We depend on India for vegetables and onion, which is so essential for cooking food on Eid. I am sure, the price of onion will increase further. What does Imran Khan want us to eat? Grass?"

Pakistan recently suspended bilateral trade with India in response to the revocation of Article 370 in Jammu and Kashmir. Pakistan's embargo on trade with India comes at a time when Pakistan's economy is on life support from China, Saudi Arabia and International Monetary Fund (IMF).

Pakistan's foreign reserves stand at just $7.76 billion, even lower than Bangladesh's forex reserves worth $32 billion. Pakistan's GDP forecast has also been revised downward to 4 per cent. The country's inflation stood at 8.9 per cent in June 2019.

This year, in February, the search for "best toilet paper in the world," was throwing Pakistan's national flag as a result on the search engine.

The image result appeared after a terror attack by Pakistan based terror organisation Jaish-e-Mohammad (JeM) killed at least 40 CRPF soldiers in Pulwama district of Jammu and Kashmir on February 14.

Last year, US President Donald Trump also became the victim of Google's complex algorithm, when people looked for the word 'idiot'. The association between 'Trump and 'Idiot' was partly sparked by London protesters' choice of the Green Day song "American Idiot" during the US President's visit.