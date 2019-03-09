Google CEO Sundar Pichai celebrates Women's Day in Mumbai, spends time with students

Google CEO Sundar Pichai, who encourages participation of women in development of technology products, celebrated International Women's Day in Mumbai and also spent some time with young students on Friday.

"In Mumbai today and happy to celebrate #IWD2019 with the India chapter of Women@Google at their 'I Am Remarkable' event. Thank you for inspiring me with your stories about the experiences, challenges and triumphs of being women in tech," Pichai said in a tweet.

Pichai, who is visiting the country after two years, also took part in an event organised by Piramal Foundation, in which students of the school are learning to read using Google's speech-based reading tutor app 'Bolo'. All the reading material on the Bolo app is free and Google is working with other third party companies to bring in more content to the Bolo.

He visited DN Nagar Municipal School in Andheri and interacted with students and told them about the importance of reading and shared information about the different features of the app.

Pichai later tweeted about his visit. "Earlier this week, we launched #Bolo in India: a reading tutor app powered by #GoogleAI text-to-speech & speech recognition. Had the chance to visit some students today who are learning to read using Bolo, excited for all the great books they'll discover!" he wrote.

On Wednesday, the Internet giant Google launched a speech-based reading-tutor app called Bolo for Android-based smartphones to help children in rural India with their reading skills. Designed for primary grade children, the app is aimed at helping kids who are unable to go to schools or have no access to it.

Bolo comes with a reading tutor, "Diya", which is powered by the same speech technology that is in the Google Assistant. "Diya can not only read out the text to your child, but also explain the meaning of English text in Hindi," Google wrote in a blog post.

Edited by Chitranjan Kumar