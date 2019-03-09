Google CEO Sundar Pichai, UK Prime Minister Tony Blair attend Mukesh Ambani's son Akash's wedding

Amidst Akash Ambani and Shloka Mehta's wedding festivities, former UK Prime Minister Tony Blair and wife Cherie reached Jio World Centre to bless the couple, who are tying the knot today.

The wedding bells have already begun at Mukesh Ambani's abode Antillia in Mumbai, and guests have arrived to bless the couple. Several global leaders have graced the red carpet, from UN General Secretary Ban Ki-Moon to Yasir Al-Rumaiyan, head of Saudi Public Investment Fund, all were seen at the gala event where Mukesh Ambani's son Akash Ambani is marrying diamantaire Russell Mehta and Mona Mehta's daughter Shloka Mehta.

Among others, Google CEO Sundar Pichai came with his wife Anjali Pichai, ArcelorMittal CEO Lakshmi Mittal was also seen with his wife Usha Mittal. Samsung vice chairman JY Lee, International Olympic Committee executive board member Christophe De Kepper, Saudi Public Investment Fund's head Yasir Al-Rumaiyan, Coca-Cola CEO James Quincey also attended the wedding of Akash Ambani and Shloka Mehta.

Apart from today's wedding ceremony, the 'Mangal Parv' celebration will be held at the Jio Centre on Sunday. The wedding will wrap up with 'Mangal Ashirwaad'-- the reception ceremony.

Other than these, Netflix co-founder Reed Hastings, Bank of America Merrill Lynch's Purna Saggurti, Morgan Stanley banker Michael Grimes were seen attending the Mangal Baraat of Akash Ambani and Shloka Mehta.

