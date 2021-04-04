Govinda contracts COVID-19; 'nothing to worry about,' says wife Sunita

Bollywood actor Govinda has tested positive for COVID-19, his wife Sunita Ahuja has confirmed in a statement. The 57-year-old actor has been experiencing "mild symptoms", Ahuja told PTI.

Ahuja stated that Govinda is following all necessary COVID-19 protocols. Govinda has isolated himself and is currently under quarantine, according to PTI. "He tested positive today morning. His symptoms are absolutely mild," she said.

Ahuja shared a health update about the actor for his fans and followers. She said, "There's nothing to worry about. He is quarantining at home and taking precautions."

Govinda, who was one of the most popular actors of the 90s, was last seen in 2019's Rangeela Raja. Just a few hours before Ahuja's statement, actor Akshay Kumar had confirmed in a tweet that he had contracted the coronavirus.

India has been experiencing a surge in COVID-19 cases. Several celebrities have also tested positive for COVID-19, including Kartik Aaryan, Paresh Rawal, Milind Soman, Alia Bhatt, Fatima Sana Shaikh, among others.

