Akshay Kumar tests positive for COVID-19; under home quarantine

Actor Akshay Kumar has tested positive for coronavirus. He said that he tested positive on Sunday morning and urged everyone who came in contact recently to get themselves tested. "Back in action very soon," he said.

"I wish to inform everyone that, earlier this morning, I have tested positive for COVID-19. Following all the protocols, I have immediately isolated myself. I'm under home quarantine and have sought necessary medical care. I would sincerely request all those that have come in contact with me to get themselves tested and take care. Back in action very soon," said the 53-year-old star in a social media post.

The actor made the announcement amid his filming schedule of his upcoming movie Ram Setu. He plays an archaeologist in the movie. Akshay Kumar along with Nushratt Baruccha and Jacqueline Fernandez went to Ayodhya to attend a puja for the film.

He recently wrapped up the filming schedule of Atrangi Re, along with Dhanush and Sara Ali Khan. Akshay Kumar has multiple projects in his kitty including Prithviraj, Bachchan Pandey and Raksha Bandhan.

In the past few weeks actors including Aamir Khan, Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt, Fatima Sana Sheikh, Kartik Aayan have tested positive for coronavirus.

