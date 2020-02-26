Greta Thunberg meets 'role model' Malala Yousufzai; pictures go viral

Swedish climate activist Greta Thunberg met Nobel Peace Prize winner Malala Yousufzai at the Oxford University in the United Kingdom on Tuesday. Both of them posed for a picture together. Greta took to her Instagram to share pictures of herself with her idol Malala Yousufzai and captioned the post as "So... today I met my role model. What else can I say? @malala".

Malala, who is a student at the University of Oxford, posted a photo of herself with the teen climate activist. In this photograph, Yousufzai and Thunberg can be seen seated on a bench with their arms around each other. The photo is captioned as "Thank You Greta Thunberg" and a heart emoji. The post shared by Malala has likes and reactions from celebrities like Priyanka Chopra Jonas, Bhumi Pednekar and Mindy Kaling.

Thunberg is in the UK to partake in a school strike on Friday, according to a report by Reuters. Both these women got worldwide fame and recognition after they took a stand on major issues facing the world: girl child education and climate change.

Yousufzai had also praised Thunberg in an interview with the Teen Vogue for her continued activism. Malala told the Teen Vogue, "Sometimes in rooms with decision-makers, they don't have any young people at the table; they don't even have women, let alone young people." The 22-year old girl child education activist further added, "So just to have the voices of young people present there, just to have women being present at those tables, I think it's a huge difference."

