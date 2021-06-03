Gucci sells 'Indian kurta' at Rs 2.55 lakh; netizens say 'no thanks'

Italian fashion giant Gucci is selling a kurta worth Rs 2,55,629 ($3,500). This kurta is described as a 'floral embroidery organic linen kaftan' on the Gucci website. This is an off-white kurta featuring floral embroidered yolk, a neck opening with a self-tie tassel, and patchwork on the sleeves.

As this experiment by Gucci went viral, Indians were far from pleased and one user said that kurtas like these were available at $5 in India. Another user commented that they won't shell out more than Rs 200 for a kurta like this.

From "Gucci selling 'Indian kurta' in the price of gold" to "our Ashokbhai can make this for Rs 500", here's how netizens reacted





Gucci selling an Indian kurta for 2.5 lakhs ? I'll get the same thing for 500 bucks ð pic.twitter.com/Opw2mO5xnV â nalayak (@samisjobless) June 1, 2021

Gucci is Selling 'Indian Kurta' for Rs 2.5 Lakh."selling clothes in the price of gold"#Indinkurta#guccipic.twitter.com/JShyUCLmPZ â Mohammed Nayaz Arzoo (@ArzooNayaz) June 3, 2021

Sarojini Nagar se 250rs Mai milega dost. â Shivleen (@shivleenk11) June 2, 2021

ð A GUCCI kurta of 2.5 lac

And this is the best they could do....... pic.twitter.com/LjYDbUfPEX â â­â¬ á´®á´±OT â· â¬â­ (@BorahaeeS) June 3, 2021

Gucci sweetie I will buy you this exact same kurta from Sarojini market in less than $5. https://t.co/jN7jbmFadi â Akanksha Bhatt â (@akankshabhatt3) June 2, 2021

Gucci kurta for $3500?! I can have Ashokbhai make this back home for 500 rupees ð pic.twitter.com/eq3fHIZMjn â àªà« (@GujuMemes) June 2, 2021

I'm not giving more than 200 for this shit I have like 10 of these wtf https://t.co/v5UZwJL8Xr â ana ð¯ï¸happy pride ð³ï¸âð (@lilacniallrry) June 2, 2021

I'd get a much much better Kurta than this for â¹500 at Causeway.@gucci atleast own up and say its Indian. You guys will do anything for money. Yuck. https://t.co/gvfzPWudnk â Khush (@eatwatchact) June 2, 2021

Gucci be selling this kurta for C$ 4,550 and I am like â¦. Who is shelling out that kind of $$$ for a kurta that ammi bought me from Murreeâs Mall Road for 300 rupees. pic.twitter.com/gxlBHxwpxC â T a z e e n (@tazeen) June 2, 2021

This, however, is not the first time that the Italian fashion behemoth has come under fire for cultural appropriation. Back in 2019, Sikhs decried Gucci for its 'Indy Turban', which cost almost $800 each due to the importance of the turban in Sikh traditions.

Sikh Coalition, an advocacy group called Gucci out for cultural appropriation and tweeted, "@gucci @Nordstrom The Sikh turban is not just a fashion accessory, but it's also a sacred religious article of faith. We hope more can be done to recognize this critical context. #appropriation"

American reality TV star Kim Kardashian had also faced the wrath of the netizens for wearing long hoop earrings featuring the 'Om' symbol in a photoshoot. The 'Keeping up with the Kardashians' star was accused of cultural appropriation as 'Om' is extremely sacred, as per Hinduism.

Edited by Mehak Agarwal

