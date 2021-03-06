Adidas launches metre-long 'baguette sneakers'; netizens have a field day

International shoe maker Adidas has grabbed the internet's attention with a bizarre trend known as 'baguette sneakers'. Created in collaboration with Estonian rapper Tommy Cash, these are metre-long trainers or extra-long sneakers. The trend went viral as soon as the rapper shared some pictures on his social media.

Tommy Cash is seen wearing the "longest shoes in the world" in two of his Instagram posts. The trend is even more bizarre as the pair of shoes comprises one black and one white shoe. These shoes feature at least 40 rows of lace holes to keep the shoes secure to the feet.





A Twitter user named Pop Base shared these images saying, "Adidas unveils their longest shoes ever, in collaboration with Tommy Cash." This was followed by several retweets and a discussion among Twitterati on the wacky trend.

Adidas unveils their longest shoes ever, in collaboration with Tommy Cash. pic.twitter.com/cy4Af4LswK â Pop Base (@PopBase) March 2, 2021

Netizens had some really fun takes on the trend. From being longer the Life Goes On chart duration to mothers' weapon of choice getting an upgrade, here's how netizens reacted:

Now, that's a take

Thats longer than Life Goes On chart duration â MR FUTURE NOSTALGIA (@mikeIipa) March 2, 2021

Why is Adidas selling baguettes?

canât even lift your toes to walk with them â evâ· YOONGI MONTH (@peachywithluv) March 2, 2021

How does one walk in these, hmm

You don't walk with this ððð just skating â Daddy Jack, E.& C.H.S. â ð°ðª (@JackExtraDipity) March 3, 2021

How tf am I supposed to walk in these â Ayá»ÌolÃ¹wÃ nimÃ¬ (@TheAyoSamuel) March 3, 2021

What even are these sneakers?

That is why the world ain't healingpic.twitter.com/VkXQaRCVtt â ðÌðððð â§ï¸ ðð â°Â³Â²â· (@LisVoodoo) March 3, 2021

GENUINELY thought this was a joke when i first saw them but it's REAL â Xigbar Fizzlebeef (@ZacRulzOK) March 2, 2021

this is so dumb and I hate that I know people will buy it pic.twitter.com/1OB1NPLzXo â Ariâ·âï¸ (@joons_Iight) March 2, 2021

Perfect punishment for my kid

*my kid messes up*

Me: unlace and lace back my baguette shoes, that's your punishment. â Skeptic Believer (@OlaniyiIbnOdin) March 3, 2021

Mom's weapon of choice just got an upgrade

momma's weapon of choice just got an upgrade â ï¸ https://t.co/zscaL6V0YT â maurrice (@1Cheilo) March 3, 2021

