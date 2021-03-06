Business Today
Adidas launches metre-long 'baguette sneakers'; netizens have a field day

Created in collaboration with Estonian rapper Tommy Cash, these are metre-long trainers or extra-long sneakers

March 6, 2021 | Updated 13:03 IST
International shoe maker Adidas has grabbed the internet's attention with a bizarre trend known as 'baguette sneakers'. Created in collaboration with Estonian rapper Tommy Cash, these are metre-long trainers or extra-long sneakers. The trend went viral as soon as the rapper shared some pictures on his social media.

Tommy Cash is seen wearing the "longest shoes in the world" in two of his Instagram posts. The trend is even more bizarre as the pair of shoes comprises one black and one white shoe. These shoes feature at least 40 rows of lace holes to keep the shoes secure to the feet.


A Twitter user named Pop Base shared these images saying, "Adidas unveils their longest shoes ever, in collaboration with Tommy Cash." This was followed by several retweets and a discussion among Twitterati on the wacky trend.

Netizens had some really fun takes on the trend. From being longer the Life Goes On chart duration to mothers' weapon of choice getting an upgrade, here's how netizens reacted:

Now, that's a take

Why is Adidas selling baguettes?

How does one walk in these, hmm

What even are these sneakers?

Perfect punishment for my kid

Mom's weapon of choice just got an upgrade

Tags: Adidas | Adidas baguette sneakers | tommy cash | tommy cash estonian rapper | tommy cash extra-long shoes | viral news
