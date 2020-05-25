Eid Mubarak 2020 wishes: Eid-ul-Fitr messages, WhatsApp status, stickers, quotes, images, photos

Eid-ul-Fitr or Eid is one of the most important Islamic festivals across the globe. The term Eid-ul-Fitr means "breaking the fast". This festival marks the end of Ramadan or Ramzan. This festival begins upon the visibility of the crescent moon and continues to the next day in case the moon is not spotted. Eid falls on the first day of the tenth Islamic month Shawwal and on this day, Muslims do not need to fast. This year, EId-ul-Fitr is being celebrated on May 25, Monday.

On this day, streets are decorated and everybody wears new clothes. However, large celebrations are out of question this year due to the coronavirus pandemic. If you are staying away from your loved ones and want to make this festival memorable, here are some wishes, messages, status you can share with your friends and family:

Eid is a day to cheer and to laugh with all your heart. It's a day to be grateful to Allah for all his blessings on us. Wishing you a happy Eid-ul-Fitr.

The day has come to pay gratitude to Allah for all it has given to us. Eid Mubarak.

May Allah shower his love on you and your family this year. Eid Mubarak.

May you continue to grow wiser and more charming every day. May this Eid bring happiness in your heart and to your family. Eid-ul-Fitr Mubarak.

I wish Allah's Rahmat shines on you and you successfully achieve all your aspirations on Eid-ul-Fitr always.

Greetings of a special day. May Allah bring you joy and harmony in every way of life. Eid Mubarak.

May you be blessed with the divine grace of Allah on this Eid. Wish you happiness and prosperity on Eid-ul-Fitr.

May Ei-ul-Fitr bring abundant joy and happiness in your life. Eid Mubarak.

