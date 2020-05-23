Eid ul Fitr 2020: Eid Date, moon sight timing in India; all you need to know

Eid-ul-Fitr is celebrated on the first day of the month of Shawwal, the 10th month in the Islamic calendar. This marks the culmination of the holy month of Ramdan during which the faithful hold fasts in the daytime and offer prayers. Eid-ul-Fitr is celebrated after the first moon of Shawwal is seen.

Eid 2020 starts after the moon of Shawwal is sighted. The moon is first sighted in Saudi Arabia, but the timings and dates differ around the world. Eid 2020 is likely to be celebrated in India on May 25. However, people in Ladakh are celebrating Eid today after the moon was sighted in Kargil. In Kerala, people will celebrate Eid on Sunday, along with Gulf countries - UAE, Saudi Arabia, Kuwait, Qatar and Bahrain on Sunday.

On the day of Eid-ul-Fitr, followers of Islam offer prayers, listen to khutba (sermon) and give zakat (charity). The festival is a time for families and friends to come together and exchange gifts. Elders give Eidi (small gifts) to children. Most notable among the spread is Sewai, a dessert prepared with vermicelli, milk, sugar, and nuts.

This year though, considering the coronavirus outbreak, mosques will remain closed on the day of Eid 2020. People have been asked to offer prayers and observe festivities at home and maintain social distancing.

The Bengal Imams Association (BIA) on Tuesday thanked members of the Muslim community for praying at home during the holy Ramzan month, and urged them to continue the practice in the run-up to the festival and offer namaz with family members on the day of Eid-ul-Fitr.

The Ramzan month began on April 25 and will continue till May 24. The festival of Eid-ul-Fitr is expected to be celebrated on May 25.