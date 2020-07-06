'Harvard Business School will study Modi government's failures,' says Rahul Gandhi

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi has again attacked the Narendra Modi government by saying that the government response to COVID-19, its demonetisation policy and GST implementation were all massive failures. He also said that all these policy failures of the government would be studied by the Harvard Business School.



Gandhi wrote on Twitter, "Future HBS case studies on failure: 1. Covid19. 2. Demonetisation. 3. GST implementation."





Attached to the tweet is a clip of a compilation of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's previous speeches to the nation, superimposed next to a graph showing the rising number of COVID-19 cases in the country and India overtaking Russia to become the nation with third-highest number of coronavirus cases.Ever since the COVID-19 outbreak started, Rahul Gandhi has been constantly criticising the government over its response to the COVID-19 crisis, comparing its policies with those of the western countries.In the last few weeks, he has held a series of talks with public intellectuals and business leader from across the world. In these talks, Gandhi repeatedly accused the Modi government of centralising the power. He also spoke about the plight of migrant workers who suffered the most because of the COVID-19 crisis.When COVID-19 numbers had crossed 5-lakh mark, Gandhi had said that the government "had no plan to defeat it".During a conversation with former US diplomat Nicholas Burns in June, Gandhi said, "We have a government which takes decisions unilaterally. It decided to impose a hard lockdown and the result was for everyone to see. You had thousands of migrant workers walking thousands of kilometres to their hometowns. This type of episodic leadership is very very disruptive".Meanwhile, going past Russia, India became the nation with the third-highest number of COVID-19 cases in the world yesterday. US and Brazil are the only two countries ahead of India in the international count.

India reported 24,422 fresh cases of COVID-19 on Sunday, along with 421 new deaths. The total number of confirmed cases has jumped up to 697,284 and number of fatalities to 19,700.

