Coronavirus update: 24,248 new cases, 425 deaths in 24 hours; India overtakes Russia as 3rd worst-hit country

India has reported a spike of 24,248 new COVID-19 cases and 425 deaths in the last 24 hours. Positive cases stand at 6,97,413, including 2,53,287 active cases, 4,24,433 recoveries and 19,693 deaths, the Ministry of Health & Family Welfare data suggests.

With this, India has overtaken Russia to become the third worst-hit country by COVID-19.

Russia's coronavirus tally stands at 680,283. The US and Brazil continues to remain the top-two most affected countries from the COVID-19 pandemic. According to John Hopkins University and Medicine data, the US has registered a total of more than 8 lakh coronavirus cases and Brazil over 16 lakh.

In India, the worst affected state, Maharashtra crossed the grim milestone of two lakh COVID-19 cases, Tamil Nadu's tally reached 1.11 lakh and Delhi is also nearing the 1-lakh mark. Maharashtra's tally stands at 2,06,619, Delhi has 99,444 and Tamil Nadu has 1,11, 151 cases so far.

During the last 24 hours, a total of 425 people have died due to the fatal virus. Of the 425 fresh fatalities reported till Monday morning, 151 were from Maharashtra, 63 from Delhi, 60 from Tamil Nadu, 37 from Karnataka, 21 from West Bengal, 18 from Gujarat, 14 from Andhra Pradesh, 12 from Uttar Pradesh, 9 from Rajasthan, 6 from Bihar, 5 from Haryana and Jammu and Kashmir each, and 2 each from Odisha and Punjab.

Andaman and Nicobar, Dadra and Nagar Haveli and Daman and Diu, Manipur, Mizoram, Nagaland and Sikkim are the only Indian states and Union Territories that have not reported any deaths from coronavirus.

India's mortality rate stands at 2.82 per cent

State-wise coronavirus cases

Andaman and Nicobar Islands -125

Andhra Pradesh- 18,697

Arunachal Pradesh -269

Assam- 11,338

Bihar-11,876

Chandigarh-466

Chhattisgarh-3,207

Dadar Nagar Haveli-271

Delhi-99,444

Goa-1,761

Gujarat- 36,037

Haryana- 17,005

Himachal Pradesh-1,063

Jammu and Kashmir-8,429

Jharkhand- 2,781

Karnataka-23,474

Kerala- 5,429

Ladakh-1,005

Madhya Pradesh-14,930

Maharashtra-2,06,619

Manipur-1,366

Meghalaya-62

Mizoram-186

Nagaland-590

Odisha-9,070

Puducherry-802

Punjab-6,283

Rajasthan-20,164

Sikkim-123

Tamil Nadu-1,11,151

Telengana-23,902

Tripura-1,568

Uttar Pradesh-27,707

Uttarakhand-3,124

West Bengal- 22,126

