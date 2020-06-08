Haryana Board 10th result postponed: Check latest updates; when to expect BSEH result

The Class 10th result of the Haryana Board will not be declared today, according to the press release by the Board of Secondary Education, Haryana (BSEH). The board said that the results of the Class 10 examinations in the state, which were to be declared on June 8, have been postponed.

Earlier, the Haryana Board was about to declare the result based of four exams, excluding science. The board decided to include marks for science on the basis of the average score. However, students who wished to take science stream in class 11 and 12 were left in a state of confusion.

As a result, the BSEH has decided to declare the Haryana Board Class 10th result after the science exam is held. Haryana Board chairperson Jagbir Singh informed that students who wish to opt for science subject in class 11 will have to appear for the science exam later. On the other hand, students who do not wish to take science stream can give the exam a miss and their marks will be calculated on an average basis.

It must be noted that the date of the science exam has not been fixed yet. And, now the Haryana Board Class 10th results will now be declared in July.

A total of 3,38,096 secondary school students including 1,86,153 boys and 1,51,943 girls had appeared for the exam this year.

Meanwhile, the class 12 exams which were postponed due to the coronavirus lockdown will be held again from July 1 to July 15.

