Heat wave singes North India; Delhi records hottest day in 18 years

Heatwave conditions amplified in most parts of northern India on Tuesday as mercury reached 50 degree Celsius in Rajasthan's Churu, followed closely by Banda in Uttar Pradesh at 48 degree Celsius and Prayagraj at 47.6 degree Celsius. Jhansi scorched at 47 degree Celsius whereas Agra and Orai recorded 46.5 and 46.7 degree Celsius respectively.

According to the IMD Regional weather forecasting centre for North India, the highest temperature in Delhi was recorded at Palam at 47.6 degree Celsius, followed by Ayanagar at 46.8 degree Celsius, Safdarjung at 46 degree Celsius and Lodhi Road at 45.4 degree Celsius.

Heat Wave hits Delhi. Severe Heat Wave at Palam @Indiametdept@IMDWeatherpic.twitter.com/uMSbLOzs8S - RWFC New Delhi (@RWFC_ND) May 26, 2020

According to Kuldeep Srivastava, head of IMD's Regional weather forecasting centre, the last time the mercury touched the 46 degree-mark in New Delhi's Safdarjung was on May 19, 2002. Indian Meteorological Department had earlier predicted that heatwave conditions would continue to peak because of the prevailing dry winds over northwest India, central India and parts of eastern India. It is not advisable to leave the home during peak daytime hours as heatwave conditions would prevail on Wednesday and Thursday.

Delhi: The national capital recorded maximum temperature of 47.6°C yesterday (26th May 2020) as per India Meteorological Department (IMD) data. Earlier visuals from Delhi-Noida Direct (DND) flyway & Mayur Vihar area. pic.twitter.com/na246HIqkz - ANI (@ANI) May 26, 2020

Rajasthan and Delhi are not the only states to be hit by the severe heatwave. Haryana, Punjab and Chandigarh also faced strong loo on Tuesday and Hissar registered a temperature of 48 degree Celsius. According to the weather department, Hissar in Haryana has registered the highest temperature this year and it is five degrees above the normal temperature. Apart from Hissar, Narnaul and Karnal sweltered at 46 degree and 44 degree Celsius respectively. In Punjab, however, Patiala was the hottest city at 44.7 degree Celsius whereas Ludhiana registered a temperature of 44.1 degree Celsius.

