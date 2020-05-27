Coronavirus India Live Updates: Delhi, Gujarat cases near 15,000; country's COVID-19 tally past 1.5 lakh

Corona India news live updates and COVID-19 tracker: Gujarat and Delhi which are third and fourth on the list of worst-hit states in India are nearing to touch the 15,000 COVID-19 cases' mark. Delhi's total count now stands at 14,465 along with 288 deaths, while Gujarat's tally is at 14,821, including 915 deaths, according to Union Health Ministry's latest update on Wednesday.

India recorded 6,387 fresh coroanvirus cases and 170 deaths in the last 24 hours taking the country's tally past 1.5 lakh. The total count of coronavirus positive cases in the country jumped to 1,51,767 on Wednesday including 83,004 active cases, 64,425 recoveries, 1 migrated, and 4,337 deaths, according to latest updat by the Union Health Ministry. Indian states are also staring at a new challenge as swarms of locusts continue to strike crop fields in Rajasthan, Maharashtra, Madhya Pradesh and other north Indian states, harming crops. Talking about global situation, the total coronavirus cases worldwide have crossed 5.58 million with over 3.5 lakh deaths. Pharma and biotechnology companies globally are quickening up their pace to find a COVID-19 vaccine. The UK has begun trial of remdesivir on coronavirus patients. A passenger onboard Air India Delhi-Ludhiana flight on Tuesday tested COVID-19 positive. The passenger works in the security department of Alliance Air and was travelling on a paid ticket. All other passengers on the flight have been put under state quarantine, said Air India in a statement on Wednesday. As India reopened domestic flights for passengers on Monday, around 39,000 passengers flew across the country on the first day.

Follow BusinessToday.In for all the latest updates on coronavirus in India and around the world:-

10.25 am: Mumbai worst-hit city in India

Out of 54,758 cases in Maharashtra, 32,974 cases are from Mumbai on Wednesday while, the death toll in the state capital has risen to 1,065.

10.18 am: Maharashtra on edge with over 54,000 COVID-19 cases

The state recorded 2,091 fresh coronavirus cases, and 97 deaths in the last 24 hours taking Maharashtra's tally to 54,758 along with 1,792 deaths, the highest in the country so far. Out of the 97 deaths, 39 have been reported from Mumbai, 15 from Thane, 10 from Kalyan Dombivali, 8 from Pune, 7 from Solapur, 5 each from Aurangabad and Mira Bhayandar, 3 each from Malegaon and Ulhasnagar, and 1 each from Ratnagiri, and Nagpur. (PTI)

10.09 am: Rajasthan records 109 fresh coronavirus cases till 9 am today

The state recorded 109 fresh COVID-19 cases, 2 deaths till 9 am on Wednesday, said the Rajasthan health department adding that the state's totally count of coronavirus positive cases have jumped to 7,645.

9.59 am: US coronavirus deaths

The United States recorded less than 700 new COVID-19 deaths for the third consecutive day, according to Johns Hopkins University. The country's death toll now stands at 98,875 while, the total cases have crossed 1.72 million.

9.51 am: Delhi, Gujarat coronavirus cases near 15,000

Gujarat and Delhi which are third and fourth on the list of worst-hit states in India are nearing to touch the 15,000 COVID-19 cases' mark. Delhi's total count now stands at 14,465 along with 288 deaths, while Gujarat's tally is at 14,821, including 915 deaths, according to Union Health Ministry's latest update on Wednesday.

9.45 am: Rahul Gandhi to speak to health experts from WHO, Brow University today

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi will interact with Prof. Ashish Jha, Dean of Brown University School of Public Health and Prof. Johan Giesecke, member of Strategic & Technical Advisory Group for Infectious Hazards of WHO at 10 am on Wednesday morning. The exchange will be part of a series of interactions Rahul Gandhi has been holding with world experts on economy and health to discuss and deliberate on the coronavirus situation.

9.37 am: Corona updates: West Bengal begins bus service between north Bengal, Kolkata

North Bengal State Transport Corporation (NBSTC) has reopened inter-district bus services from Wednesday for North Bengal districts and Kolkata amid lockdown 4.0.

West Bengal: North Bengal State Transport Corporation (NBSTC) has resumed inter district bus services from today for North Bengal districts and Kolkata amid #COVID19 lockdown. pic.twitter.com/jdFG5Zm2l2 â ANI (@ANI) May 27, 2020

9.30 am: India's recovery rate at 42.4%

Over 64,000 people COVID-19 recoveries have been reportes as of Wednesday with the country's recovery rate at 42.4%.

9.20 am: Coronairus deaths in India

With 170 deaths in the lst 24 hours, India's death toll jumped to 4,337 on Wednesday, as per the latest update by the Union Health Ministry.

9.15 am: Total COVID-19 cases, deaths in India in 24 hours

India recorded 6,387 fresh coroanvirus cases and 170 deaths in the last 24 hours taking the country's tally past 1.5 lakh

9.09 am: India's COVID-19 tally past 1.5 lakh

The total number of coronavirus positive cases in the country jumped to 1,51,767 on Wednesday including 83,004 active cases, 64,425 recoveries, 1 migrated, and 4,337 deaths, according to latest updat by the Union Health Ministry.

8.59 am: Corona live updates: Indian economy to shrink 5% in FY21: Fitch Ratings

Fitch Ratings has pegged India economy to shrink by 5% in the current fiscal in the wake of drop in economic activities following a "very severe" lockdown that has continued for much longer than has been expected. The ratings agency in its Global Economic Outlook (GEO) for May, pegged the country's growth to rebound to 9.5% in 2021-22 and an estimate 3.9% growth in 2019-20.

Read more here: Coronavirus impact: Indian economy to contract 5% in FY21, says Fitch Ratings

8.49 am: Coronavirus cases in India top 1.45 lakh

India's total coronavirus cases in India have now surpassed 1.45 lakh while the death toll stands at 4,167. A total of 60,490 recoveries were also reported in the country, according to the Union Health Ministry.

8.39 am: Coronavirus tracker India: Check BusinessToday.In tracker to get state-wise tally of COVID-19 cases

INDIA CORONAVIRUS TRACKER: BusinessToday.In brings you a daily tracker as coronavirus cases continue to spread. Here is the state-wise data on total cases, fatalities and recoveries in one comprehensive graph.

8.30 am: Passenger on Air India Delhi-Ludhiana tests COVID-19 positive

A passenger onboard Air India Delhi-Ludhiana flight on Tuesday tested COVID-19 positive. The passenger works in the security department of Alliance Air and was travelling on a paid ticket. All other passengers on the flight have been put under state quarantine, said Air India in a statement on Wednesday. As India reopened domestic flights for passengers on Monday, around 39,000 passengers flew across the country on the first day. Another passenger on a Chennai-Coimbatore Indigo flight on Monday tested COVID-19 positive, following which Indigo grounded the entire crew of the flight. The airline said that it was also trying to get in touch with other passengers who were onboard the flight.

Read more here: Coronavirus update: Air India staff on board Delhi-Ludhiana flight tests positive