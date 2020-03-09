Happy Holi 2020: Date, wishes, messages, images, significance, Whatsapp status

Be it kids or adults, everyone awaits the festival of colours- Holi. Holi is considered to be the second biggest festival after Diwali for Hindus and this year it will be celebrated on March 10. The festival marks the end of the winter season after full moon in the month of Phalgun. Holi is also known as the Spring Festival as it marks the arrival of spring season. The first day of the festival is known as Chhoti Holi or Holika Dahan and the second day is known as Dhuleti or Holi.

On Chhoti Holi or Holika Dahan, a bonfire is lit and special type of Puja is performed to mark the occassion and burn evil spirits. On the day of Holi, people apply colours on each other and have a great time together. In order to make this festival a great one for your family, friends and colleagues through wishes, here are some WhatsApp messages, wishes and statuses for Holi:

On this Holi 2020 make a bonfire of the pride, negativity and envy and bring in a fresh start. Happy Holi to all.

Play more, drink less. Enjoy more, think less. Have a cheerful Holi.

Hope God paints the canvas of your life with beautiful colours. happy Holi to you an dyour family.

Holi is an apt time to celebrate the colours of our beautiful relationship. Happy Holi.

The more the colour, the more the sweets and the happier you be.

I wish you experience a rainbow of happiness, health and prosperity. Happy Holi to you and your loved ones.

On this auspicious day, I send you wishes for a lively, vibrant and colourful year ahead. Happy Holi.

Enjoy the festive spirit and the bright colors of life. Enjoy the day fully. Happy Holi.