Holi 2020: Want to catch the Delhi metro today? You may have to wait; check details here

Delhi metro running time today: The Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) has announced that the services on all lines will be operational only at 2.30 pm on Holi (March 10). However, the metro feeder bus service will not be in service on the festival day, DMRC said in a Tweet on Monday.

Holi Update On Holi (10th March 2020), metro services will not be available till 2:30 PM on all Lines of the Delhi Metro. Additionally, metro feeder bus service will not be operational on 10th March 2020. pic.twitter.com/v8UgufqclQ - Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (@OfficialDMRC) March 9, 2020

Meanwhile, the train services on Aqua Line, which connects Noida and Greater Noida will begin at 2 pm.

"Metro train services will begin at 2 pm on the Aqua Line on March 10 and will continue as per normal timings thereafter. Trains will ply at an interval of 15 minutes," Noida Metro Rail Corporation (NMRC) said in a statement.

"Parking facility at all the stations will also be available only from 2 pm on March 10," it added.

Metro services in Lucknow will also resume from 2.30 pm to 10 pm on Tuesday.

Also Read: Happy Holi 2020: Wishes, greetings, funny images, Facebook and Whatsapp messages for family and friends

The DMRC had already announced last Friday that the services on all lines, including the Airport Express Line, will resume operations from 2.30 pm on March 10 on the occasion of Holi.

"On 10th March (Holi festival), Metro services will not be available till 2:30 pm on all lines of Delhi Metro including the Airport Express Line," DMRC had tweeted.

Holi Update On Holi (10th March 2020), metro services will not be available till 2:30 PM on all Lines of the Delhi Metro. Additionally, metro feeder bus service will not be operational on 10th March 2020. pic.twitter.com/5bNgxFvujl - Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (@OfficialDMRC) March 6, 2020

Holi is one of the major Hindu festivals of India which falls in March every year. This year too the festival falls on March 10 (Tuesday) which is called 'Badi Holi' followed by Holika Dahan or 'Chhoti Holi' on March 9 (Monday).

Also Read:Coronavirus fear gets worse a day before Holi, total cases rise to 43