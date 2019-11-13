Hyundai Aura to be South Korean carmaker's next sedan in India

Hyundai India today announced its upcoming new sedan will be called Hyundai Aura. While no specific details have been disclosed regarding the new car, Hyundai Aura is believed to be the next-generation Xcent subcompact sedan.

At present, Hyundai Motor India sells 12 models in the country -- Santro, Grand i10, Grand i10 Nios, Elite i20, Active i20, Xcent, Verna, Elantra, Venue, Creta, Tucson and Kona EV.

Talking about the new Hyundai Aura, the company said "Hyundai Aura is a blend of modernism with comfort, safety, style and technology with convenience and portrays a confident, stylish, yet caring and protective individual's personality."

According to the carmaker, the name of the car is inspired by the 'vibrance of positivity' and 'spirit to go the distance' of the young passionate achievers.

Hyundai Motor launched the new Elantra at a starting price of Rs 15.89 lakh (ex-showroom) in October this year.

Hyundai Motor reported a 2.2 per cent decline in total sales at 63,610 units in October. Domestic sales declined 3.8 per cent to 50,010 units as compared to 52,001 units in the same month last year.