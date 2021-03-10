'I follow Elon Musk', says COVID-19 survivor and JEE Mains 2021 topper

Ranjim Prabal Das, one of the six candidates who scored 100 percentile in the JEE-Mains 2021 examination, said he is a huge fan of Tesla CEO Elon Musk and expressed his desire to study at IIT-Delhi for his higher studies.

"I follow Elon Musk and I plan to go to IIT Delhi for higher studies. Otherwise, I will go to India Institute of Science (IISc), Bengaluru for science graduation," Das told news agency ANI.

Das, who got infected with the coronavirus, said he used to study for eight hours to prepare for the JEE Main examination. "I usually studied for eight hours a day, on average. I focused more on the target-based study," Das said.

As many as six students secured 100 percentile score in the February session of the JEE Main 2021 exams. Apart from Das, the other toppers are Saket Jha, Pravar Kataria, Guramrit Singh, Siddhant Mukherjee, and Ananth Krishna Kadambi.

The National Testing Agency (NTA) released the JEE-Mains results on Monday. The agency conducted the JEE Main exam from February 24 to 26 this year. A total of 6.52 lakh candidates had registered for the entrance examination, 95 per cent of whom appeared in the BE/BTech papers and 81.2 per cent appeared in BArch/BPlanning paper.

The exam was conducted in 331 cities in 828 centres, including nine centres abroad -- Colombo, Doha, Dubai, Kathmandu, Muscat, Riyadh, Sharjah, Singapore and Kuwait.

For the first time, the JEE Main was conducted in 13 languages--English, Hindi, Gujarati, Kannada, Odia, Punjabi, Malayalam, Tamil, Telugu, Urdu, Bengali, and Assamese.

Starting this year, the exam will be conducted four times a year to offer flexibility to students and a chance to improve their scores. The next phases will be held in March, April, and May.

After February, March, April, and May Sessions of JEE (Main)-2021 Exam, the ranks of the candidates will be released taking into consideration the best of the four NTA scores in accordance with the policy. The candidates have the choice to appear in four exams for admission, an NTA official said.

