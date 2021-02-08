ICAI declares CA intermediate, final exams results: Check out score on icaiexam.icai.org

The Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI) has released the results for the Chartered Accountants Foundation and Intermediate (IPC) examinations (both old and new courses). CA candidates can check the result on ICAI's official website - icaiexam.icai.org and also on caresults.icia.org. Apart from the foundation and intermediate courses results, the ICAI also released the merit list up to 50th rank. The list can be viewed on the official websites. The ICAI had declared the results for CA final course exams earlier this month.

The ICAI had issued a notice on February 6 regarding the results. "The results of the Chartered Accountants Intermediate Examination(Old course & New Course) and Foundation Examination held in November 2020 are likely to be declared on Monday, the 8th February 2021(evening)/Tuesday, the 9th February 2021(morning) and the same as well as the All India merit (up to the 50th Rank) can also be accessed by candidates on the following websites: 1. icaiexam.icai.org 2. caresults.icai.org 3. Icai.nic.in," the notice read.

CA candidates can access their results via their mobile phones. To view their results, candidates need to send an SMS to 57575 in the format given below:

For Intermediate (IPC) Examination (Old Course)

CAIPCOLD (space) XXXXXX (Where XXXXX is the roll number of the candidate for the Intermediate exams)

For Intermediate (IPC) Examination (New Course)

CAIPCNEW (space)XXXXXX

For Foundation Examination :

CAFND (space)XXXXXX (Where XXXXX is the roll number of the candidate for the Foundation exams)

Candidates can also check the results on ICAI's official website by following these simple steps:

Step 1: Open official website icai.org in browser

Step 2: Click on the 'announcements' tab

Step 3: Click on the result tab

Step 4: Click on any of the given website tabs

Step 5: A new page will open, log-in using credentials, results will be displayed

In November 2020, a total of 4,71,619 CA candidates had appeared for the CA exams. This included CA foundation, intermediate, and final courses students. Those candidates who could not take the exams in November 2020 due to COVID-19 were asked to take the examinations in January 2021.

