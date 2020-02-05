ICC U-19 World Cup 2020: 'This is just so inspiring,' Mahindra, Akhtar heap praises on Yashasvi Jaiswal

Mahindra and Mahindra Chairman Anand Mahindra heaped rich praise on Yashasvi Jaiswal after the cricketer scored a century and led India to third straight Under-19 World Cup 2020 final by defeating Pakistan. Mahindra, who's quite active on Twitter, also shared the story of the young cricketer.

According to media reports, before becoming a cricketer, Jaiswal used to sell panipuri with his father. The 18-year -old cricketer used to sleep in tents, often with a hungry stomach.

Mahindra tweeted, "This is just so inspiring; and that picture of him with his arm around his father tells the whole story better than a thousand words. He seems like a real hero in the making. And no matter where his career goes, he has already inspired millions".





Apart from Mahindra, Pakistan's legendary bowler Shoaib Akhtar also praised the batsman. Akhtar urged Pakistani cricketers to "Learn from him (Yashasvi Jaiswal). He ran behind excellence and now money is running behind him". Calling him a "street smart guy who will fight for his place," Akhtar praised Jaiswal's "power, passion, and interest for the game".

Yashasvi Jaiswal and Divyaansh Saxena's partnership led to a comfortable 10-wicket victory over Pakistan in the ICC U19 World Cup semifinal at Senwes Park, South Africa, on Tuesday. Chasing the score of 173, Indian openers Jaiswal and Saxena recorded a partnership of 176 runs. This is said to be the highest opening partnership in the tournament's history. Jaiswal, the left-handed batsman, scored his maiden century of the tournament.

Jaiswal scored an unbeaten 105 runs with eight fours and four sixes. Saxena scored unbeaten 59 off 99 balls, including six fours. India chased down the total in 35.2 overs. This is the first time in the history of the U19 World Cup that a team won a knockout match by 10 wickets. India's Under-19 team will play the ICC World Cup final on February 9.