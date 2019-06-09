ICC World Cup 2019: Liquor baron Vijay Mallya spotted at India vs Australia game in London

Embattled liquor baron Vijay Mallya, who is facing extradition proceedings in the United Kingdom, was spotted outside The Kennington Oval on Sunday in London where India is playing against Australia in its second World Cup 2019 match.

The fugitive economic offender Vijay Mallya was photographed outside the Oval cricket ground by a reporter and told him that he was there to watch the World Cup match.

Refusing to answer any questions from the media, Mallya reportedly said, "I am here to watch the game."

#WATCH London: Vijay Mallya arrives at The Oval cricket ground to watch #IndvsAus match; says, "I am here to watch the game." #WorldCup2019pic.twitter.com/RSEoJwsUr9 - ANI (@ANI) June 9, 2019

The 62-year-old former Kingfisher Airlines boss, who is wanted in India on charges of fraud and money laundering allegedly amounting to around Rs 9,000 crore, is a cricket lover and has been a regular face at most cricket matches involving India in the UK.

Last year, he was spotted in attendance at Kennington Oval on the final day of the fifth test between India and England. Previously, he also attended the India versus Pakistan cricket match at Champions Trophy in London.

Mallya has been on the run since March 2016 because of his failure to repay loans to various banks and is currently living in London. Known widely as the King of Good Times, Mallya was the ex-Chairman of United Spirits and the Chairman of United Breweries Group. UB Group's Kingfisher is the largest selling beer in India.

Vijay Mallya has been engaged in a legal battle over his extradition to India on charges of money laundering, fraud and conspiracy. He has been out on bail on the extradition warrant since his arrest in UK last year in April. The oral appeal against the extradition order is scheduled at the Westminster Magistrates' Court in London on July 2.

