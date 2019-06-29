ICC World Cup 2019: Virat Kohli & co flaunt their orange jersey; Twitter divided over colour choice

The 'Men in Blue' will be seen in an all-new avatar during the upcoming clash with England in the ICC World Cup 2019 on Sunday. After BCCI finally revealed the 'away jerseys' on Friday, the Virat Kohli squad took to social media to flaunt the new Away Kit. "Ready to rumble in new jersey," tweeted India's spin master Yuzvendra Chahal. The Indian cricket team's official Instagram handle also asked cricket fans to shower "likes for this jersey?" The International Cricket Council tweeted the team India would wear this 'away kit' in their 'One Day for Children' game against England.

Fans are hoping this 'away kit' proves lucky for the Indian team against the hosts at the Birmingham ground on Sunday. This will be the first time the Virat Kohli and his boys will be seen wearing two different jerseys in World Cup following ICC's introduction of the home and away jerseys concept for the World Cup 2019. Indian cricket team's kit manufacturer company Nike, in a statement, said: "The ODI and Away Kit designs launched this year are inspired by the young new generation of India and the fearless spirit of the national teams."

The company said similar to the recently launched ODI Kit, the away kit was designed to enhance "dynamic movements and modern requirement of the sport and the athletes". "While the new engineered mesh and strategically placed sweat zones help enhanced breathability for the team on the field, new placket construction, the flex crest, garment cut angles and slash taping all add to making the new jersey lighter, more breathable and helps the athletes be agile on the field," the sportswear company said.

Before the start of the ICC World Cup 2019, the ICC had introduced a new rule, as per which a team has to wear an 'away kit' during one of their matches. "For televised ICC events all participating teams will be required to provide for two different coloured kits, except for the host country who has a preference in the choice of colour and may, if it chooses to do so, provide only one coloured kit to be worn in all matches throughout the event. In advance of the event, the teams will be notified, which coloured kit will be worn in each match," the ICC statement said.

South Africa too modified the colour their of t-shirts from green to yellow for their second World Cup 2019 match against Bangladesh. Bangladesh had also revealed an away kit with red colour, which led to a lot of online comparisons with the Spiderman costume. Afghanistan had also announced its away kit, which sported red with a dash of blue on the team's shirts.

A political war has also broken back home in India with some opposition party politicians calling it the BJP's sinister design for saffronise India. "Modiji wants to saffronise the entire country. A Muslim was the one who designed the Indian Tricolour. There are other colours in the Tricolor, why choose only orange? It'll be better if their jersey is based on the Tricolor," said Maharashtra's SP MLA Abu Asim Azmi.

Meanwhile, Twitter seems divided on the new India 'Away Kit' for the cricket match against England. While many people are appreciating the choice of colour, some compared it with "uniform of petrol pump employees" and slammed BCCI for choosing orange and blue colour jerseys.

Here are some of the tweets.

Indian oil company givn their dress kit to Indian team pic.twitter.com/2xQgRjTx5t - Soma (@Soma56824624) June 29, 2019

It actually looks like Uniform of Petrol Pump employees ðð It should have been completely Orange coloured jersey@BCCI why you choose this Jersey ?? Khiladi ab Petrol bechenge kya ??ðð - The_Warrior (@bimbadhar1111) June 29, 2019

Worst, looking like petrol pump sales men pic.twitter.com/8mYNdobseg - Praveen (@praveenmtech) June 29, 2019

Possibly inspired by pic.twitter.com/KiFV5LoQl5

Actually every colour suits #TeamIndia Orange is new Blueðð 10/10 with a ð But #BleedBlue is foreverððð¤#BleedOrange âðð#CWC19

- P a l l a v i (@pallzie) June 29, 2019

Edited by Manoj Sharma