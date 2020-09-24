'If Kangana said she was a drug addict, NCB should probe her': BJP leader

Maharashtra BJP leader Pravin Darekar said that Queen actress Kangana Ranaut is not above the law and the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) shall conduct a probe if she has said she was a "drug addict". "If Kangana has said she was a drug addict then the NCB should probe. Law is equal for all in our country," the Leader of Opposition in the Maharashtra Legislative Council said.

Darekar said no one will support the industry if new and budding actors are falling into the abyss of drugs. "Shouldn't we take precautions if actors in one of the biggest film industries in the world are getting addicted (to drugs)?," he quipped. He added that if anyone was being summoned by the central agency for investigation, there should not be any problem.

Darekar is not the only one to demand an NCB summon for Kangana Ranaut. Actress and Congress leader Nagma has questioned the NCB on why a summon hasn't been issued to Ranaut who has confessed that she took drugs in her past. She also condemned the drug watchdog for making the probe information public through the media. According to her, the NCB is trying to malign the image of top Bollywood actresses.





Why has the NCB not summoned Kangana Ranaut who has admitted to have taken drugs . If they could summon other actresses on basis of whatâs app chat ?? Hypocrite and is this the duty of NCB to leak out information to Press and malign the image of only female top actresses 56 inch pic.twitter.com/REWJLIYHNB â Nagma (@nagma_morarji) September 23, 2020

The Narcotics Control Bureau has issued summons to A-listers like Deepika Padukone, Sara Ali Khan, Shraddha Kapoor and Rakul Preet Singh for questioning on the drug scene in Bollywood. A video featuring the Manikarnika actress went viral recently on all social media platforms, where she admitted that she was once a drug addict.

Also read: 'Sushant took advantage of those closest to him to sustain drug habit': Rhea Chakraborty

Also read: 'Why hasn't NCB summoned Kangana Ranaut who admitted to taking drugs,' asks Nagma