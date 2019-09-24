IIT extends GATE 2020 application date to September 26; apply on gate.iitd.ac.in

The Indian Institute of Technology (IIT), Delhi has extended the last date to apply for the GATE 2020 examination. Earlier, the last date of submission of the application form without paying the late fee was September 24. This now has been changed to September 26, Thursday. After this date, candidates can apply for the GATE 2020 examination with a late fee till October 1, 2019. Candidates can apply by visiting the website appsgate.iitd.ac.in or gate.iitd.ac.in

GATE 2020: Application fee

General category candidates will have to pay Rs 1,500 for the GATE 2020 application form. Candidates, from the reserved category, have to pay Rs 750. The application fee will be hiked post September 26. For general category, candidates will then have to pay Rs 2,000 and reserved category candidates will have to pay Rs 1,250. The extended submission date of application form for GATE 2020 is October 1, 2019.

Candidates from Addis Ababa, Colombo, Dhaka and Kathmandu will have to pay $50 for the GATE 2020 application form. On the other hand, Dubai and Singapore candidates will have to pay $100. During the extended period, the fee for Addis Ababa, Colombo, Dhaka and Kathmandu will be hiked to $70; and candidates from Dubai and Singapore will have to pay $120.

GATE 2020: Eligibility criteria

1. Candidates must be a graduate in engineering and technology. Master's degree in any relevant science subject will also work.

2. Candidates who have scored less than passing marks in any of the subjects in their qualifying examination will have to upload a copy of marksheet of the final year, issued from their institute. Marksheets downloaded from the internet will not be considered in this case.

3. Candidates who are expected to finish their courses will have to upload a signed copy of certificate from their Head of Department or a copy of marksheet.

GATE 2020: Important dates

1. Registration process begins: September 3, 2019

2. Deadline for GATE 2020 application process: September 26, 2019

3. Extended closing date of submission of application form: October 1, 2019

4. Last date to change the 'examination centre': November 15, 2019

5. Admit card: GATE 2020 admit card will be released on January 4, 2020

6. Examination date: February 1, 2, 8 and 9 next year

7. Result date: The GATE 2020 result will be declared on March 16, 2020

About GATE examination:

GATE is a national level examination, which is conducted for admissions to M.Tech and M.Sc programmes in Engineering, Technology and Architecture.

Candidates who will clear GATE 2020 exam will be admitted to various Masters programmes at IITs, NITs, GFTIs and IISc, apart from other technical institutes.

How to apply for GATE 2020 application:

Step 1: Visit gate.iitd.ac.in website

Step 2: Click on the link, " GATE Online Apllication Portal is live. Click here to apply"

Step 3: Here, click on 'register here' and fill in your details

Step 4: Sign-in with your user id

Step 5: An application form will appear. Fill the application form and note down registartion number or application number

Step 6: Upload a scanned photograph and your signatures

Step 7: Pay your application fee