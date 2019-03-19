Imagine just 4 days of work in a week! A survey asked Indians what they'd do

Indian professionals would learn a new skill or hobby if they were given a 4-day work week, according to a survey. The top priority of 66% of Indian workforce is to 'learn a new skill or hobby', followed by watching television, movies or listening to music, a survey titled 'Future of Workplace' by US multinational Kronos Incorporated said.

"It's not surprising to see that the survey reflects an aspiring young India seeking more opportunities to acquire a new skill, unlearn or relearn if they find spare time or added time as a key get away. It's rather intriguing to see that they might put off a family vacation and instead put in those extra hours to acquire a new skill or a certification", said James Thomas, country manager, India, Kronos Incorporated.

In their leisure hours, 44% of people would spend their time with family, 43% would travel, 33% would exercise, 30% would spend time with friends and 29% would pursue their hobbies, the survey revealed.

This is similar to the UK where a majority of people wish they had more time to learn a new skill. However, employees in France, Germany and the US listed 'Sleep more' as their top priority. Mexicans prefer spending their time watching movies, listening to music and reading more.

The survey was conducted across 8 nations including Australia, Canada, France, Germany, India, Mexico, UK and the US. A total of 3,000 employees were examined for the same.

It added that Indians were the 'hardest-working country' and that the employees would prefer to work 5 days a week even if they had the option of having fewer work days. Mexico ranked second having 43% of employees preferring to work 5 days a week, followed by US at 27%. UK, France and Australia were the least satisfied with the standard five day work week system, it stated.

(Edited by: Nehal Solanki)

