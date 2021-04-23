India reports record spike of 3.32 lakh coronavirus cases, 2,263 deaths

India has reported another record high daily coronavirus cases and deaths on Friday. The number of daily new cases of infection jumped to 3.32 lakh and the number of deaths climbed to 2,263, as per the union health ministry data.

With this, the number of overall coronavirus cases has jumped to 1,62,63,695 and fatalities have climbed to 1,86,920.

Among the 2,263 deaths reported in the last 24 hours, ten states account for 81.79 per cent account for the new deaths. Maharashtra reported 568 deaths, Delhi 306; Chhattisgarh 207; Uttar Pradesh 195; Gujarat 137; Karnataka 123; Jharkhand 106; Punjab and Madhya Pradesh 75 each and Tamil Nadu 59 deaths in the past 24 hours.

On the other hand, seven states and union territories reported no deaths in the last 24 hours. These include Daman & Diu, Dadar and Nagar Haveli, Tripura, Meghalaya, Mizoram, Lakshadweep, Nagaland and Arunachal Pradesh.

The active caseload of the country reached 24,28,616 on Friday, comprising 14.93 per cent of the total positive cases. Five states ( Maharashtra, Uttar Pradesh, Karnataka, Chhattisgarh, and Kerala) account for 59 per cent of total active cases in the country.

Meanwhile, on the vaccination front, the cumulative number of Covid-19 vaccine doses administered in the country has crossed 13.54 crore. Maharashtra, Rajasthan, Uttar Pradesh, Gujarat, West Bengal, Karnataka, Madhya Pradesh and Kerala are the top-eight vaccinating states in the country at present, as per the union health ministry data.

