Rohit Sharma century: Batsman continues dream run with another century in India vs Bangladesh World Cup 2019

Rohit Sharma, on Tuesday's India vs Bangladesh World Cup 2019 match in Edgbaston in Birmingham made another century. Continuing his dream run, Sharma hit his fourth World Cup 2019 hundred equalling former Sri Lankan batsman and wicket keeper Kumar Sangakkara's record for the most hundreds in a single edition of the World Cup. He made 104 off 92 balls and was sent packing to the pavilion by Bangladesh's part-time medium pacer Soumya Sarkar.

Additionally, Rohit Sharma is now the leading run-scorer in World Cup 2019. He has made more than David Warner's score of 516 runs.

After receiving flak for a slow start and dismal opening stand in the India vs England match, in which the Men in Blue lost the match, Sharma seems to have made a resounding comeback. Sharma and KL Rahul's partnership witnessed the highest opening stand in the tournament in the 180-run opening stand. They have easily crossed the 160-run stand by England's Jason Roy and Jonny Bairstow that spelled doom for India in the previous match.

India who is facing Bangladesh today needs one win in the next two matches to seal a spot in the semi-final round. Bangladesh, on the other hand needs a couple of wins for a spot in the last four.

In their last match together, India defeated Bangladesh by 109 runs at the MCG. Fans from both the countries have flooded the stadium to witness this crucial match between the two neighbours.

