India Vs New Zealand World Cup Semi-final: Check out match timings, details here

The first semi-final match of the ICC Cricket World Cup 2019 that saw India and New Zealand face against each other on Tuesday at Old Trafford, Manchester was interrupted due to rain. New Zealand had made 211 runs at a loss of five wickets after 46.1 overs when rain played spoilsport in the India vs New Zealand semi-final yesterday. The first semi-final between India and New Zealand in the World Cup 2019 will resume on Wednesday, the scheduled reserve day.

As per the ICC rules, reserve day will be a continuation and not a restart, provided that the play commenced on the original match day which means that the score from the original match day will be carried through to the reserve day.

The India Vs New Zealand match will see New Zealand resume its innings on the reserve day (Wednesday) and the semi-final will therefore recommence at 3 PM IST.

Here's all you need to know about the India Vs New Zealand World Cup Semi-final:

1. Bhuvneshwar will be continue bowling while Taylor will resume his batting for over 46.2.

2. India needs to bat for 20 overs at least for a decision on Wednesday.

3. If there is no result even after the reserve day, then India will move to the final round as it emerged on top at the group stage.

(Edited by: Nehal Solanki)

