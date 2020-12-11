Indians snack more amid pandemic to overcome boredom

About nine out of 10 Indians are snacking more amid the coronavirus pandemic than before, a new study has revealed. Indian millennials said they prefer snacks to meals and roughly 66 per cent have started snacking their way out of boredom, which is well above the global level. As per the survey, Indian adults preferred snacking to boost moods, and seek comfort. Also, nearly two-thirds of Indians responded that they like to munch with others to overcome loneliness.

Mondelez International and The Harris Poll conducted a global online survey among 6,292 adults around the world from 6-20 October. The survey spanned 12 markets and 508 respondents were from India.

The survey informed that during the peak of lockdown, Indians took to elaborate cooking and baking and also snacked more. However, the prolonged lockdown and change in people's cooking habits upended sales of consumer goods. According to the market researcher Nielsen, sales of packaged snacks and beverages were down 6.9 per cent YoY during the September quarter after dipping over 25 per cent in the June quarter.

After the unlock started, people chose to buy packaged snacks. The survey said that eight out of 10, or 81 per cent of Indians plan to continue eating snacks as opposed to large meals as part of their "new normal" after the current pandemic ends.

Even though, a large group of Indians preferred snacks to meals, at least three-fourth said they actively looked for snacks that are rich in protein and vitamins.

"We've seen that interesting kind of new ritual emerge at home as people are using snacks as a pivot to take a break," said Anil Viswanathan, senior director, marketing (chocolates), Mondelez India.

The survey also informed that the COVID-19 pandemic has also driven a massive spike in online snacking shopping with nearly 81 per cent of respondents discovering many more ways, including social media to get snacks.

