International Yoga Day: Yoga needed more than ever in times of COVID-19 pandemic, says PM Modi

International Yoga Day: As the world celebrates International Yoga Day today, Prime Minister Narendra Modi in his message telecast this morning said yoga has emerged as a force for unity and that it does not discriminate and goes beyond race, colour, gender, faith and nations. This year's theme is 'Yoga at Home and Yoga with Family'.

Greetings on #YogaDay! Sharing my remarks on this special occasion. https://t.co/8eIrBklnLI â Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) June 21, 2020

PM Modi in his message on the sixth International Day of Yoga said amid the coronavirus pandemic wreaking havoc across the world, the need for yoga is being felt more than ever. "If our immunity is strong, it's of great help in defeating this disease. For boosting immunity, there are several techniques in yoga, various asanas' are there," he said.

à¤à¥à¤¤à¤¾ à¤®à¥à¤ à¤­à¤à¤µà¤¾à¤¨ à¤à¥à¤·à¥à¤£ à¤¨à¥ à¤¯à¥à¤ à¤à¥ à¤µà¥à¤¯à¤¾à¤à¥à¤¯à¤¾ à¤à¤°à¤¤à¥ à¤¹à¥à¤ à¤à¤¹à¤¾ à¤¹à¥-

âà¤¯à¥à¤à¤ à¤à¤°à¥à¤®à¤¸à¥ à¤à¥à¤¶à¤²à¤®à¥â

à¤ à¤°à¥à¤¥à¤¾à¤¤à¥, à¤à¤°à¥à¤® à¤à¥ à¤à¥à¤¶à¤²à¤¤à¤¾ à¤¹à¥ à¤¯à¥à¤ à¤¹à¥à¥¤

Efficiency in Action is Yoga: PM @narendramodi â PMO India (@PMOIndia) June 21, 2020

The PM said the COVID-19 virus specifically attacks the respiratory system, which gets strengthened on doing 'pranayama' or breathing exercise. Talking about the importance of yoga in people's lives, the PM said yoga enhanced "our quest for a healthier planet". "It has emerged as a force for unity and deepens the bonds of humanity. It does not discriminate. It goes beyond race, colour, gender, faith and nations. Anybody can embrace Yoga," the Prime Minister said.

He said that if people can fine-tune the chords of health and hope, the day was not far away when the world would witness the success of a "healthy and happy humanity". "Yoga can definitely help us make this happen," he said.The PM said that doing work and performing duties properly is also a form of yoga.

Notably, with the COVID-19 pandemic refusing to stop its deadly march across the world, International Day of Yoga is being marked on digital media platforms without mass gatherings.

On December 11, 2014, the United Nations General Assembly had declared June 21 as International Day of Yoga', months after Prime Minister Narendra Modi had proposed the idea.

