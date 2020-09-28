IPL 2020: Anand Mahindra's life lessons from Rahul Tewatia's inimitable game

Anand Mahindra, like the rest of the country, is in full IPL mode. The Indian Premier League match between Rajasthan Royals and Kings XI Punjab left the Chairman of Mahindra Group speechless. But beyond a good game, Mahindra's takeaways were much more profound. He took to Twitter to say that life lessons were not in short supply in that match after Rahul Tewatia's inimitable innings.

"Everyone who watched this match will understand why millions of eyeballs follow the IPL. Lessons for life are not in short supply here. Never give in. Never write anyone off. Anything is possible. Accept no limits. Start the week with that spirit," said Anand Mahindra.

Everyone who watched this match will understand why millions of eyeballs follow the #IPL. Lessons for life are not in short supply here. Never give in. Never write anyone off. Anything is possible. Accept no limits. Start the week with that spirit. https://t.co/56PqCrSgKw â anand mahindra (@anandmahindra) September 27, 2020

Tewatia scored 5 sixes in the 18th over, sealing KXIP's unexpected fate. He was finally out on the last ball of the 19th over, after which Jofra Archer and Tom Curran finished the game. Tewatia was initially struggling to take off. RR needed 51 runs off 18 balls, that looked increasingly improbable till Tewatia took charge. Once Tewatia finished his innings, Rajasthan Royals was pushed to the win with three balls to spare.

After the game that saw 7 sizes from him, Tewatia admitted that that was the worst first 20 balls he had ever played. "I was not hitting the ball well initially, I saw in the dug-out, everybody was curious because they know that I can hit the ball long. I thought I had to believe in myself. It was a matter of one six, after that, I got going," he said.

In his tweet, Mahindra quoted a report on the match where KXIP had the upper hand for a long time till RR upped the ante. Rajasthan Royals chased a massive 224 target at the Sharjah International Stadium. The team set up an IPL record of the highest run chase in IPL history.

Led by KL Rahul, KXIP saw Mayank Agarwal smash 106 off 50, while Rahul cracked 69 out if 54 balls. The duo alone put up 183 off 99 balls, boosting the team to the imposing 223 runs.

When it came to Rajasthan Royals, Sanju Samson hit 85 off 42 balls, while Steve Smith scored 50 off 27. But the show was stolen by Rahul Tewatia, who cracked 53 off 31.

Mahindra had earlier during the game lauded Samson's fitness and said, "Can someone please share with me what exactly this gentleman Samson's daily diet is...?'

Also read: 'Kabhi kabhi lagta hai apun hi bhagwaan hai': Twitter explodes after Rahul Tewatia's blistering knock

Also read: IPL 2020: 'It was a matter of one six,' Rahul Tewatia on Rajasthan Royals' dramatic win