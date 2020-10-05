IPL 2020: How UP boy Priyam Garg's father helped his son fulfil his dream

Sunrisers Hyderabad's 19-year-old right-handed batsman, Priyam Garg has become the talk of the town after his swashbuckling innings of 51 runs in 26 balls against the Chennai Super Kings (CSK) in the IPL match on Saturday. Garg's maiden IPL half-century was pivotal in Hyderabad's seven run victory over the CSK.

Hailing from village Quila Parikshitgarh, about 25km from Meerut (Uttar Pradesh), Priyam picked up a bat and ball at the tender age of six.

Garg was 11 when his mother passed away. However, Garg's father supported his son's dream, taking him to the cricket academy on a cycle. Garg's father Naresh drove school vans to support his son's cricket career.

In an old interview to PTI news agency, Garg spoke about how his father helped him to fulfil his dream. He said, "Seeing my love and dedication for the sport, he borrowed some money from his friend and bought me a cricket kit and arranged for my coaching".

Garg was registered at the same cricket academy as Bhuvneshwar Kumar and Praveen Kumar. However, after a few sessions, the academy coach saw his talent with the willow and advised him to concentrate on his batting.

Garg made his List A debut for Uttar Pradesh in the Vijay Hazare Trophy in September 2018, followed by his First-Class debut in the Ranji Trophy in November 2018.

The right-handed top-order batsman, he scored 800-plus runs in his debut Ranji Trophy 2018-19 season for Uttar Pradesh, scored a century in his debut game against Goa.

In August 2019, the UP lad was included in the India Green squad for the Duleep Trophy. In 11 FC matches, Garg notched up 814 runs at an average of 67.83. He has also achieved a rare feat of scoring two double tons in U-16s, U-19s and Ranji Trophy so far.

In December 2019, he was named as the captain of India's squad for the 2020 Under-19 Cricket World Cup. Garg led the team to the finals of the tournament but Bangladesh won after defeating India by 3 wickets.

Known to be a gutsy batsman springing up valuable performances in India's U-19 campaign, he was bought by the Sunrisers Hyderabad for Rs 1.9 crore.

