IPL Auction 2021: Check out date, time, venue, live stream, players list, FAQ

Indian Premier League (IPL) 2021 auction is just a day away. The IPL auction is an exciting event for cricket fans as it's during this event that teams members are finalised. During IPL auction, team owners and sponsors reach into their deep pockets and try to buy the players of their choosing. Prior to IPL 2021 auction, some teams have traded players, while some have let go of several big names. Teams have tried to retain players which form an important part of their teams.

IPL 2021 auction Date and Time?

IPL 2021 auction will be held tomorrow i.e February 18, 2021, in Chennai. The auction is expected to begin at 3:00 pm IST.

Where to watch IPL 2021 auction?

IPL 2021 auction will be telecasted live on Star Sports Network from 3:00 pm IST.

Where to watch Live Stream of IPL 2021 auction?

The live stream of IPL 2021 auction will be available for viewing on Disney + Hotstar (App and website) from 3:00 pm IST onwards.

How many players are up for grabs at IPL 2021 auction?

A total of 292 players (164 from India, 125 from overseas and 3 from Associate Nations) will go under the hammer on the day. The eight teams will select the players of their liking from among these in an attempt to fortify their squads. In fact, the eight teams have already retained 139 players from the previous season. The eight sides have released 57 players before the start of IPL 2021 auction.

Who are the players that have been retained prior to the IPL 2021 auction?

Here is a complete list of players which have been retained by the eight teams.

Mumbai Indians: Rohit Sharma, Aditya Tare, Anmolpreet Singh, Anukul Roy, Dhawal Kulkarni, Hardik Pandya, Ishan Kishan, Jasprit Bumrah, Jayant Yadav, Kieron Pollard, Krunal Pandya, Quinton de Kock, Rahul Chahar, Suryakumar Yadav, Trent Boult, Chris Lynn, Saurabh Tiwary, Mohsin Khan

Rajasthan Royals: Sanju Samson, Ben Stokes, Jofra Archer, Jos Buttler, Mahipal Lomror, Manan Vohra, Mayank Markande, Rahul Tewatia, Riyan Parag, Shreyas Gopal, Robin Uthappa, Jaydev Unadkat, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Anuj Rawat, Kartik Tyagi, David Miller, Andrew Tye

Royal Challengers Bangalore: Virat Kohli, AB de Villiers, Devdutt Padikkal, Md. Siraj, Navdeep Saini, Washington Sundar, Yuzvendra Chahal, Joshua Phillipe, Pavan Deshpande, Shahbaz Ahmed, Adam Zampa, Kane Richardson

Sunrisers Hyderabad: David Warner, Abhishek Sharma, Basil Thampi, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Jonny Bairstow, Kane Williamson, Manish Pandey, Mohammad Nabi, Rashid Khan, Sandeep Sharma, Shahbaz Nadeem, Shreevats Goswami, Siddarth Kaul, Khaleel Ahmed, T Natarajan, Vijay Shankar, Wriddhiman Saha, Virat Singh, Priyam Garg, Mitchell Marsh, Jason Holder, Abdul Samad

Chennai Super Kings: MS Dhoni, Suresh Raina, Ambati Rayudu, KM Asif, Deepak Chahar, Dwayne Bravo, Faf du Plessis, Imran Tahir, N Jagadeesan, Karn Sharma, Lungi Ngidi, Mitchell Santner, Ravindra Jadeja, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Shardul Thakur, Sam Curran, Josh Hazlewood, R Sai Kishore

Delhi Capitals: Shreyas Iyer, Ajinkya Rahane, Amit Mishra, Avesh Khan, Axar Patel, Harshal Patel, Ishant Sharma, Kagiso Rabada, Prithvi Shaw, R Ashwin, Rishabh Pant, Shikhar Dhawan, Shimron Hetmyer, Marcus Stoinis, Lalit Yadav, Anrich Nortje, Daniel Sams, Pravin Dubey, Chris Woakes

Punjab Kings: KL Rahul, Arshdeep Singh, Chris Gayle, Darshan Nalkande, Harpreet Brar, Mandeep Singh, Mayank Agarwal, Mohd. Shami, M Ashwin, Nicholas Pooran, Sarfaraz Khan, Deepak Hooda, Ishan Porel, Ravi Bishnoi, Chris Jordan, Prabhsimran Singh

Kolkata Knight Riders: Eoin Morgan, Andre Russell, Dinesh Karthik, Kamlesh Nagarkoti, Kuldeep Yadav, Lockie Ferguson, Nitish Rana, Prasidh Krishna, Rinku Singh, Sandeep Warrier, Shivam Mavi, Shubman Gill, Sunil Narine, Pat Cummins, Rahul Tripathi, Varun Chakravarthy, Tim Seifert.

