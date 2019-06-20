IRCTC tourism package: Check Abu Dhabi, Dubai tour package; here's all you need to know

The Indian Railway Catering and Tourism Corporation (IRCTC), Indian Railways' tourism arm, is offering a five day and four-night tour package to Sharjah, Dubai and Abu Dhabi from Mumbai starting at a tariff of Rs 50,990 per person on triple occupancy basis. The package is called 'Dazzling Dubai International Tour Ex Mumbai' and is planned for travel on September 21, 2019, October 12, 2019, November 2, 2019, November 9, 2019, December 21, 2019, and January 25, 2020, as per information available on the website of IRCTC (irctctourism.com). It may be noted that the tour package includes airfare, accommodation at three-star hotels, visa fees, meals, and transfers on air-conditioned buses.

The meals in the package will be provided in accordance with the Modified American Plan (MAP) which includes breakfast and dinner on every day of the tour. The prices, however, vary according to occupancy, destination and day of travel, so the people can choose the package that best fits their needs.

Here's all you need to know about the Itinerary of the Dubai and Abu Dhabi tour plan:

The travellers will be flown to Sharjah on an Air Arabia flight from Mumbai. Upon arrival in Sharjah, they will be taken to Dubai and the breakfast will be served at an Indian restaurant. After breakfast, the tourists will be taken to visit the Miracle Garden and then they will check into Hotel Fortune Pearl or Hotel Fortune Karama in Dubai, as per IRCTC tourism. On the second day, the travellers will be taken for a tour of the city of Dubai. On the third day, they will be taken for desert safari followed with barbeque dinner and belly dancing, as per information available on the website of Indian Railways' tourism arm.

On the fourth day, the tourists will be taken to Abu Dhabi for a day tour which will include a visit to Sheikh Zayed Mosque and an optional tour of Ferrari World.

Even though the tour includes the fee for desert safari and visit to Burj-Al-Khalifa, expenses of personal nature such as laundry expenses, wine, mineral water, or food and drinks which are not in the regular menus is not included in the package and must be borne by the tourist himself/herself, IRCTC added.

(Edited by: Nehal Solanki)

