Railways to provide head and foot massage services to its passengers for Rs 100, here's all you need to know

In a first initiative of its kind, Indian Railways has come up with the facility of providing head and foot massage services on-board to passengers for Rs 100. This facility will be made available in as many as 39 trains departing from Indore, as per a PTI report. These trains include- Dehradun-Indore Express (14317), New Delhi-Indore Intercity Express (12416), and Indore-Amritsar Express (19325).

Initially, masseurs (male) will reportedly be hired for the project and depending on the basis of its success, the masseuse will be introduced. "We have already awarded tenders. Initially, we will have only masseurs and based on the success of the project, we will introduce masseuses", ANI quoted RN Sunkar, DRM, Ratlam Division, as saying. The massage services are likely to start within the next 15-20 days.

As per reports, the head and foot massage services will not be available in trains during the night hours (10 PM- 6 AM). Among the 39 trains in which this service will be provided, Malwa Express, Humsafar Express, Mahamana Express, and Shipra Express are also included.

A total of 3-5 massagers will travel on each train. The Indian Railways will provide them Identity cards. Foot and head massage will be included in the services of the Railways, so no extra charge will be incurred unless a passenger wants some 'specialized services' like the use of medicines or oils, for which charges will vary accordingly.

According to officials, the masseurs who will provide professional services to the passengers will have to buy their own ticket for travelling and their contact numbers will be given to the passengers for availing the services.

The massage service will reportedly be provided on all reserved coaches. Only luxury trains like Maharaja Express had this service, so far. The contract will generate an additional income of Rs 20 lakh for the Indian Railways. The masseurs will be given licenses to operate in the trains.

(Edited by: Nehal Solanki)

