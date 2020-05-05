Israel makes progress in coronavirus vaccine search; defence minister claims 'significant breakthrough'

Israel's Defence Minister Naftali Bennett on Monday said that the country's scientists have made a 'significant breakthrough' in coronavirus treatment by isolating a key antibody at its biological research laboratory. The monoclonal neutralising antibody developed at the Israel Institute for Biological Research (IIBR) can neutralise the disease-causing coronavirus inside carriers' bodies, Bennett was widely reported as saying by the Israeli media. The antibody formula is being patented, after which an international manufacturer would be sought to mass-produce it, IIBR Director Shmuel Shapira was also quoted as saying. Another research team MigVax has also said that it is close to completing the first phase of development of a coronavirus vaccine.

Israel has reported 16,246 cases and 235 deaths from coronavirus. It was among the first few countries to close its borders and impose stringent restrictions on movement to hamper the domestic coronavirus outbreak.

Meanwhile, the US is planning to begin treating some of the most seriously ill coronavirus patients with the antiviral medication Remdesivir, the maker of the drug recently said. The medication recently received fast-track approval for use in the US. "We are now firmly focused on getting this medicine to the most urgent patients," Gilead CEO Daniel O'Day told CBS News on Sunday.

In India, the total number of confirmed coronavirus cases jumped to 46,711 on Tuesday including 31,967 active cases, 13,160 recoveries, 1 migrated patient and 1,583 deaths, according to latest updates by the Union Health Ministry. India reported 3,875 new COVID-19 cases and 194 deaths in the past 24 hours, the highest ever rise in a single day.

