Jack Dorsey unfollows Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg on Twitter

Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey and Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg have not always been on the same page on a host of things. However, if the latest developments are anything to go by, Dorsey has taken their rivalry to the next level. It appears that the Twitter CEO has unfollowed Zuckerberg on the micro-blogging site.

Dorsey first followed the account Big Tech Alert that tweets about the follows and unfollows of CEOs of tech companies.

The account then tweeted that Jack Dorsey had unfollowed Zuckerberg.

Soon, Twitter's official PR account, Twitter Comms posted a response as well.

ð - Twitter Comms (@TwitterComms) December 17, 2019

The Facebook CEO who has 464.1K followers on Twitter last tweeted on January 18, 2012. He has tweeted only 12 times since he created his account in February 2009.

Separately, Twitter Support had last month stated that the platform is seeking to delete inactive accounts. It said that the company always had an inactive policy but it has been enforced only recently.

Moreover, Dorsey recently said that he aims to make Twitter part of "an open and decentralised standard for social media". "Twitter is funding a small independent team of up to five open source architects, engineers, and designers to develop an open and decentralized standard for social media. The goal is for Twitter to ultimately be a client of this standard," said Jack Dorsey recently.

Recently, Jack Dorsey stated that Twitter has banned all kinds of political ads on his platform. On the other hand, Facebook that has been embroiled in its role in the US elections and for political ads in general is yet to take any measure against it.

Also read: Twitter's new feature lets users hide abusive, hateful replies

Also read: Facebook, Google no longer among 10 best places to work