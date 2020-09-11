JEE Mains 2020 result likely to be out today; here's how to check

Attention candidates! The National Testing Agency (NTA) will declare the JEE Mains Result today. The NTA will announce the results for JEE Mains Exams 2020 on both of its official websites- jeemain.nta.nic.in and nta.nic.in. As per the Joint Seat Allocation Authority's schedule, the JEE Main ranks shall be released on September 11. In order to stay updated about the results, candidates are suggested to keep checking the official websites.

Here's how to check the JEE Mains Result 2020

Step 1: Visit any of the official websites mentioned above

Step 2: Click on the link reading 'JEE Main Result 2020' on the homepage

Step 3: You will be redirected to a new page

Step 4: Key in the required credentials and the provided security pin number

Step 5: Click on the submit option

Step 6: Your 'JEE Mains 2020 Result' will appear on the screen

Step 7: Download and take a printout for future use

The NTA conducted JEE Mains examination 2020 for over 8 lakh students from September 1 to September 6 across 660 centres all over India.

Earlier this week, the Union Education Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal Nishank had also confirmed that the process of JEE Mains results compilation has begun and the results will be announced soon. The Education Minister tweeted, "My heartfelt thanks to all students and parents for reposing trust in the government and participating in #JEEMain exam. Process for result declaration has begun and results will be announced soon."





My heartfelt thanks to all students and parents for reposing trust in the government and participating in #JEEMain exam. Process for result declaration has begun and results will be announced soon. @PIB_India@MIB_India@EduMinOfIndia@DDNewslive â Dr. Ramesh Pokhriyal Nishank (@DrRPNishank) September 9, 2020

