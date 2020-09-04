JEE Main 2020: Over 27% examinees drop out in first three days

More than 27 per cent examinees who registered for the Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) - Main 2020 did not take the test so far, shows data shared by the Ministry of Education. Of the 458,521 candidates listed to appear for the examination on the first three days, 114,563 dropped out. The first day, September 1, saw the highest drop-outs with less than 55 per cent candidates arriving at the examination centres.

Education Ministry data showed that the first day of JEE Main 2020, on which the entrance examination for B.Arch and B.Planning courses were held, saw only 54.67 per cent attendance. The second and third day reported 81.08 per cent and 82.14 per cent attendance, respectively.

Despite widespread opposition from students, the National Testing Agency went ahead with JEE Main and National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (Undergraduate) after a Supreme Court order in this regard. Earlier today, the apex court rejected the review plea filed by six states urging the top court to review its August 17 order to conduct NEET-UG and JEE (Main) examinations.

A three-judge bench of justices Ashok Bhushan, Krishna Murari, and BR Gavai took up the review plea in chambers. Ministers from Chhattisgarh (Amarjeet Bhagat), Maharashtra (Uday Ravindra Sawant), West Bengal (Moloy Ghatak), Rajasthan (Raghu Sharma), Jharkhand (Rameshwar Oraon), and Punjab (B S Sidhu) had petition on August 28, seeking postponement of JEE Main and NEET (UG) exams to protect students' health amid the coronavirus pandemic.

The petitioners had also contended that since a large number of candidates come from non-metro and rural areas, they would be at a disadvantage when compared to the students from urban areas as they could be compelled to take unsafe means of transport during the pandemic.

