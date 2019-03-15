JNU Entrance Exam 2019: Prospectus released, fees not hiked

The Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) administration has released a press statement clarifying that there is no hike in the entrance examination fee, post allegations of increase in exam fees by 300%.

A prospectus was leaked on social media claiming that the fees has been increased to Rs 3,600 from Rs 1,200 for the general category, Rs 2,700 for OBC and Rs 1,800 for SC, ST and others. However, JNU has denied all allegations and clarified that the fees for registration of Jawaharlal Nehru University Entrance Exam (JNUEE) remains the same as last year.

The registrations for admission to JNU has started from today and the varsity will receive applications till April 15, 2019. However, the fees can be submitted till April 16, 2019.

National Testing Agency (NTA) will be conducting the exam this year, for the first time, through the online multi-choice questions method for admission to various undergraduate and postgraduate courses.

Here is how to apply for JNUEE:

Step 1: Visit the official website of National Testing Agency, www.nta.ac.in

Step 2: On the website, in the application section, click the link of 'JNUEE & CEEB 2019'.

Step 3: Fill in the required details and complete the registration process.

Each year, the university conducts an entrance exam called the Jawaharlal Nehru University Entrance Exam (JNUEE) for admissions to its various courses. Additionally, the university conducts a separate exam called the 'Jawaharlal Nehru University Combined Entrance Examination for Biotechnology' (JNUCEEB) to offer admissions in MSc Biotechnology, MSc (Agri) Biotechnology, MVSc and Mtech Biotechnology programmes.

