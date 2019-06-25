JNVU Result 2019: Jai Narain Vyas University declares semester exam results, here's how to check score

Jai Narain Vyas University (JNVU), Jodhpur, has declared JNVU Result 2019 today on its official website- jnvuiums.in. The varsity has announced semester exam results for various undergraduate and postgraduate programmes.

As per latest reports, Jai Narain Vyas University has declared results for all the courses including B.Sc, B.Ed, M.Sc, BCA, BBA, MHRM, LLB and LLM. The university has declared JNVU Result 2019 in the form of score card which will contain all the important information about the student as well as the marks scored by them in respective exams. The score card will include details like name of the student, exam registration number, gender, photograph, signature, exam paper, total marks, qualifying marks, marks scored, among other details.

Here's how to check JNVU Result 2019:

Step-1: Visit the official website of the University.

Step-2: Click on the link which says, 'JNVU Result 2019'.

Step-3: Select the relevant course and semester.

Step-4: Enter your exam registration number.

Step-5: Enter your date of birth.

Step-6: Verify your credentials and submit the information on the website.

Step-7: JNVU Result 2019 will be displayed on the screen.

Step-8: Download the result and take a print out for future references.

Jai Narain Vyas University is an educational institution in the city of Jodhpur in the Indian state of Rajasthan and was established in the year 1962.

(Edited by: Nehal Solanki)

