John Abraham starrer RAW releases today; checkout trailer, cast, box office prediction, songs

John Abraham starrer Romeo Akbar Walter (RAW) has hit the screens today. The movie is based on true events and revolves around a former RAW agent whose spy mind had benefitted India in the Indo-Pakistani war of 1971. The film, which is produced by Viacom 18 Motion Pictures, is made on a budget of around Rs 35 crore including publicity and advertising.

Trailer: John Abraham took to Twitter on January 23 to reveal the first poster of 'Romeo' from the movie. Abraham released the look of 'Akbar' from the movie on January 24. On January 25, he released the look of 'Walter' along with the teaser of the movie. Viacom 18 Motion Pictures released the trailer of the movie on March 4 on YouTube which has garnered over 29 million views till now.

Cast: Apart from John Abraham, the espionage action thriller film also stars Mouni Roy, Jackie Shroff and Sikander Kher in the lead roles. Initially, Sushant Singh Rajput was to play the protagonist; however, he opted out of the film due to his prior commitments.

Box office prediction: As per reports, the film is expected to get off a good start. According to film trade analyst Sumit Kadel, "The film is expected to get released on 2200 screens. However, the count may further go up and the final figure will be known by Thursday evening. The John Abraham starrer may earn around Rs 6 crore on day 1".

Film analyst and exhibitor Akshaye Rathi said the film's screen count might be around 1,800 while it may earn around Rs 5 crore on opening day.

#OneWordReviewâ¦#RomeoAkbarWalter: DULL.



Rating: â­ï¸Â½

Interesting stories donât necessarily translate into interesting films... Half-baked writing + slow pacing play spoilsport... John, Jackie Shroff and Sikandar Kher excel... This thriller lacks thrill and grip. #RAWReviewpic.twitter.com/omQBuuNMcX â taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) April 5, 2019

Songs: A total of four songs have been released till now. The song 'Vande Mataram' sung by Sonu Nigam and Ekta Kapoor has garnered over 7 million views till date. 'Bulleya' song sung by Rabbi Shergill and Shahid Mallya was released three weeks ago and 13 million people have viewed it till today. In the melodious voice of Mohit Chauhan, the song 'Jee Len De' has garnered 11 million views within two weeks of its release. The makers released the song 'Allah Hoo Allah' 6 days ago and the audience has received it well with over 6 million views till date.

