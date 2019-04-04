Romeo Akbar Walter box office prediction: John Abraham starrer spy thriller may earn over Rs 6 crore on Day 1

The upcoming espionage action thriller film Romeo Akbar Walter (RAW) starring John Abraham and Mouni Roy in the lead roles is all set to release on Friday. Written and directed by Robbie Grewal, the film is expected to get off a good start, as per reports.

"The film is expected to get released on 2200 screens. However, the count may further go up and the final figure will be known by Thursday evening. The John Abraham starrer may earn around Rs 6 crore on day 1", Zee Business quoted film trade analyst Sumit Kadel as saying.

The film, which is produced by Viacom 18 Motion Pictures, is made on a budget of around Rs 35 crore including publicity and advertising, added Kadel.

Film analyst and exhibitor Akshaye Rathi said the film's screen count might be around 1,800 while it may earn around Rs 5 crore on opening day.

Abraham also tweeted saying that it is the story of a spy whose love for the nation was second to none.

The story of a spy whose love for the nation was second to none. #RAW based on true events, in cinemas this Friday. https://t.co/0YZ5ypQUhPhttps://t.co/jPx2cuaulapic.twitter.com/9JN0RfIdSm

â John Abraham (@TheJohnAbraham) April 3, 2019

The plot, which is based on true events, revolves around a former RAW agent whose spy mind had benefitted India in the Indo-Pakistani war of 1971.

