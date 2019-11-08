Kaun Banega Crorepati comes under fire over reference to Shivaji Maharaj; Sony TV apologises

Popular quiz show Kaun Banega Crorepati has drawn flak after a reference to Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj triggered controversy and invited the charge that it disrespected to the 17th century Maratha king.

Social media platforms saw angry viewers demanding boycott of the show over the incident. Hashtags #BoycottSonyTv, #Boycott_KBC_SonyTv and #Boycott_KBC_SonyTv episode were trending on Twitter.

Maharashtra BJP MLA Nitesh Rane on Friday demanded an apology from the entertainment giant for "disrespectful" reference to Shivaji Maharaj. Rane said that Kaun Banega Crorepate has insulted Shivaji Maharaj by referring him in first person singular form in a question and should tender apology at the earliest.

The controversy erupted when a question was asked in the show, hosted by actor Amitabh Bachchan, about the contemporaries of Aurangazeb, a Mughal emperor who ruled major parts of India in the 17th century.

Among the four options, Chhatrapati Shivaji was mentioned as "Shivaji", while other options were Maharana Pratap, Rana Sanga and Maharaja Ranjit Singh.

FOllowing the outrage, Sony TV apologised for the incident on Twitter and tagged Amitabh Bachhan. "There was an inaccurate reference to Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj during Wednesday's KBC episode, due to inadvertence. We deeply regret the same and being mindful of the sentiments of our viewers have carried a scroll expressing regret during our episode yesterday. #KBC11," the channel posted.